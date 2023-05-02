UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Expected To Be Released Today; Know How To Check

UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam admit card 2023 today. UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2023 will be conducted on May 28. Candidates must note that UPSC releases the prelims hall ticket nearly one month before the exam date. Since the exam is scheduled for May 28, it should have been released by the end of April. However, it has not been released.

Candidates can expect their UPSC admit card anytime now. The admit card can either be released today, May 2 or tomorrow, May 3. Once released, candidates will be able to download their UPSC CSE prelims hall tickets online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC admit card 2023: Official websites to check

upsc.gov.in upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023: Follow these steps to download hall ticket