UPSC Denies To Postpone Mains Exam, E-admit Card To Work As Movement Pass

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission is schedule to conduct the UPSC civil services mains exam from Friday, January 7, 2022. However, a PIL was filed in Delhi High Court which demanded that the exam dates should be postponed amid rising cases of COVID in India. UPSC has denied the request and has made a clear statement that the exam will be conducted as per schedule i.e. from Friday, January 7, 2022. Candidates who have not yet download hall tickets can download it by following these steps.

Admit cards to be used as movement passes

UPSC has asked the states to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to students who will be taking the UPSC Mains 2021 exam. States have also been told that candidates' e-admit cards, identity cards of examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes.

Highlights of PIL filed

The petitioners mentioned that this is time when the country is on the verge of a third wave of COVID-19. PIL mentions that it is not ideal to take offline exam. The risk of getting infected is very high and many are concerned as it is being considered as a valuable attempt. Petitioners further mentioned that most of the centres for UPSC Mains 2021 exam are located in Metro cities. Considering the population, it increases the risk of getting infected.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Check how to download