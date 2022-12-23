UPSC Engineering Service Exam Final Results 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

UPSC Engineering Service Exam: The final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the UPSC ESE 2022 final result by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. According to the official information, a total of 213 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment, and the results of the 14 recommended candidates have been kept provisional. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 246 vacancies will be filled. Out of the total candidates shortlisted for the posts, 110 vacancies are for civil engineering, 34 for mechanical engineering, 21 for electrical engineering, and 48 for electronics and telecommunication engineering.

According to the official notice, the final result has been declared on the basis of their performance in the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission, in June, 2022, and the interviews for personality test in October-December, 2022.

“The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 22/03/2023] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.” notice released.

UPSC ESE Score: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the result, visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Final Result: Engineering Services Examination, 2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Here's direct link to check UPSC ESE Results 2022

