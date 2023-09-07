UPSC Engineering Service Exam Notification 2024 Out For 167 Vacancies, Direct Link Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the engineering services exam notification 2024 on its official website. With the release of the notification, UPSC has also started the registration process for the engineering services. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSC Engineering Services exam 2023 is September 26. The online application correction window will be active from September 27 to October 3.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2024

As per the official notification, the number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is approximately 167.

Category I‐Civil Engineering.

Category II‐Mechanical Engineering.

Category III‐Electrical Engineering.

Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st January 2024 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1994 and not later than 1st January 2003.

Minimum Educational Qualification: Candidates must have obtained a degree in Engineering from a recognised University or passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India), or obtained a degree/diploma in Engineering from such foreign University/College/Institution and under such conditions as may be recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time.

Application fee: Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/‐ (Rupees Two hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.