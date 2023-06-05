UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Monday released the admit cards for UPSC engineering services main exam 2023. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC ESE Prelims and registered for the main exam can download their admit cards online. The UPSC engineering services main exam admit card 2023 is available for download on the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC engineering services main exam 2023

UPSC will conduct the engineering services main exam 2023 on June 25th. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC will conduct the exams for papers, civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering discipline-specific paper -1 conventional in the first shift. The duration of the exam will be three hours and the paper will carry a total of 300 marks. UPSC will conduct the exam for paper-2 in the second shift. It will be a three-hour-long exam carrying a total of 300 marks. UPSC has already released the detailed timetable for the engineering services main exam 2023.

How to download UPSC engineering services mains admit card 2023

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'E-admit card: UPSC engineering services main exam 2023''

A new page will open

Click on the download link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your UPSC ESE mains admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

"The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination. In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the e-Admit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID Card and the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking," the official notice reads.

After the exam, UPSC wil open the window for candidates to challenge any question asked in the exam from June 26 till July 2 (6 pm). Candidates will have to submit their representations by visiting the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)” only by accessing the URL: https://upsconline.nic.in/miscellaneous/QPRep/. No representation through any other mode and beyond this period shall be accepted by the Commission.