UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023. The UPSC EPFO Exam 2023 hall ticket is available on the official website of the Commission and can be easily downloaded from there. The official website is upsconline.nic.in. UPSC EPFO exam will be held on July 2 from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. Candidates who registered themselves to take UPSC EPFO 2023 exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets. The direct link to admit card has also been mentioned in the article.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023: How to Download

The candidate should visit the official website which is upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “e - Admit Card: ENFORCEMENT OFFICER/ACCOUNTS OFFICER, E.P.F.O., 2023”

Post clicking on the link the UPSC EPFO PDF will be displayed on the screen

Read the important instruction mentioned on the page and click on ‘Yes'

Enter the details such as 'Registration ID' or 'Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth' and click on submit option

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same

Important instructions

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit cards to the exam center.

Candidates should make sure to read all the instructions mentioned on admit card very carefully

The venue will be mentioned on the hall ticket itself

Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to bring UPSC Admit Card along with two passport-size photographs and an ID card.

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern

The General Ability Test will be of 300 marks. It will be conducted in both the languages Hindi and English. The duration given to take the exam is 120 minutes. Candidates are informed that there will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks. The commission after checking the copies will upload the results on its website. Based on the performance a list shall be prepared which will have all the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. The shortlisted candidates will have to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Candidates who fulfill the criteria will be called for interviews.