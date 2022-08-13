UPSC EPFO Final Result Released At Upsc.gov.in; Follow These Steps To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC EPFO Result: The Union Public Service Commission, on August 12, has released the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC EPFO recruitment was conducted in two stages. The recruitment examination was held on September 5, 2021 and the interview was conducted between July 4, 2022 and August 1, 2022. The result has been announced on Friday, August 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Result notice released on official website reads, "Union Public Service Commission advertised 421 vacancies for the post of enforcement officer/accounts officer in the employees’ provident fund organization, ministry of labour and employment vide special advertisement no. 51 /2020 vacancy no. 20015101411 dated: 11/01/2020. The following 421 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of enforcement officer/accounts officer in the employees’ provident fund organization, ministry of labour and employment on the basis of the recruitment test held on 05.09.2021 and interview held from
04.07.2022 (fn) to 01.08.2022 (an)"
Official result notification reads, "THE MARKS OF INTERVIEWED CANDIDATES, CUT OFF MARKS, ETC. WILL BE UPLOADED ON THE COMMISSION’S WEBSITE AFTER THE COMPLETION OF RECRUITMENT PROCESS OR WITHIN THIRTY DAYS, WHICHEVER IS LATER."