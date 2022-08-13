UPSC EPFO Final Result Released At Upsc.gov.in; Follow These Steps To Check

UPSC EPFO Result: The Union Public Service Commission, on August 12, has released the final result for the post of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment. All the candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC EPFO recruitment was conducted in two stages. The recruitment examination was held on September 5, 2021 and the interview was conducted between July 4, 2022 and August 1, 2022. The result has been announced on Friday, August 12, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 421 vacancies of Enforcement Officer /Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Result notice released on official website reads, "Union Public Service Commission advertised 421 vacancies for the post of enforcement officer/accounts officer in the employees’ provident fund organization, ministry of labour and employment vide special advertisement no. 51 /2020 vacancy no. 20015101411 dated: 11/01/2020. The following 421 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the post of enforcement officer/accounts officer in the employees’ provident fund organization, ministry of labour and employment on the basis of the recruitment test held on 05.09.2021 and interview held from

04.07.2022 (fn) to 01.08.2022 (an)"

EPFO Final result 2022: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: All the registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the What's new section and click on view all

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should click on the link that reads," 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO"

Step 4: Post clicking on the same, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the details mentioned on it

Step 6: Download the same and take its printout for future reference