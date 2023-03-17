UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Last Date Today To Apply For 577 Vacancies

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for the UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023 today, March 17. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 577 positions this year. Out of the total, 418 vacancies are for the post of Enforcement Officers (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO), and the remaining 159 vacancies are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment: Eligbility, Age limit and Selection Process

A candidate should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university to apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023. The upper age limit for the post of Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) is 30 years and for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) it is 35 years. Candidates will have to clear a Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an Interview, Document Verification and Medical Examination.

How to apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023