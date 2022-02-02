UPSC ESE Prelims To Be Conducted On Feb 20, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination on February 20, 2022. It will be conducted at various centres across India. The Commission has released the e-Admit Cards of registered and eligible canddates. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and can be acessed by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates must know that they will not be getting hard copy of admit card from the Commission. Therefor, they will have to download the same and take its printout to the exam centre.

Official notification reads, "The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the Examination and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. In case, photograph is not visible or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) alongwith the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking."

UPSC Engineering Services Exam: Check important dates here

Date of notification was September 22, 2021

Last date to apply was October 12, 2021

Admit cards have been released on February 1, 2022

In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, candidates should inform the Commission at email ID: usengg-upsc@nic.in by February 14, 2022

Exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2022

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the UPSC ESE Admit Card candidates must visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, under the 'Latest' section, click on the link that reads, 'e-Admit Card Engineering Services Preliminary Examination."

Step 3: Login either by using your Registration Id or Roll Number

Step 5: Your UPSC ESE Prelims admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Download and print a copy for future references

Check exam day instructions here