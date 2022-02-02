UPSC ESE Prelims To Be Conducted On Feb 20, Check Exam Day Instructions Here

Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination on February 20, 2022. It will be conducted at various centres across India. The Commission has released the e-Admit Cards of registered and eligible canddates. It has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and can be acessed by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates must know that they will not be getting hard copy of admit card from the Commission. Therefor, they will have to download the same and take its printout to the exam centre.
Official notification reads, "The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the Examination and take a printout thereof. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. In case, photograph is not visible or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) alongwith the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking."
UPSC Engineering Services Exam: Check important dates here
- Date of notification was September 22, 2021
- Last date to apply was October 12, 2021
- Admit cards have been released on February 1, 2022
- In case of any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, candidates should inform the Commission at email ID: usengg-upsc@nic.in by February 14, 2022
- Exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 2022
UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download
- Step 1: To download the UPSC ESE Admit Card candidates must visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in
- Step 2: Now, on the homepage, under the 'Latest' section, click on the link that reads, 'e-Admit Card Engineering Services Preliminary Examination."
- Step 3: Login either by using your Registration Id or Roll Number
- Step 5: Your UPSC ESE Prelims admit card will be displayed on your screen
- Step 6: Download and print a copy for future references
Check exam day instructions here
- Entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session
- Candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card
- Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen to the Examination Hall for this Examination
- Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue
- Candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles
- Candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue
- Mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches (including Digital Watches) etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment are banned inside the Examination Hall