UPSC IAS Prelims 2023: Important Current Affairs Topics To Cover For Civil Service Exam

The UPSC CSE Prelims holds immense significance for aspiring civil servants in India, as it serves as the initial stage of the esteemed UPSC examination, assessing candidates on a wide array of subjects. With the approaching UPSC Prelims Exam 2023, it becomes crucial for aspirants to devise a well-planned study strategy encompassing significant topics that can maximize their chances of success. UPSC IAS Prelims exam 2023 will be held on May 28. Sarmad Mehraj, Teacher and VP, of Product (UPSC) at BYJU’S in a conversation with Republic World has shared the important topics to study for current affairs and others subjects. Let us explore some key subjects and areas that candidates should prioritise during their preparation.

Current Affairs and General Awareness

This plays a pivotal role in acing the exam. Aspirants must stay updated with national and international news, government policies, social issues, and economic developments. Important areas to cover include government schemes, international relations, scientific advancements, and recent events of national importance. Reading newspapers, following reliable news sources, and referring to current affairs magazines are effective ways to stay abreast of the latest happenings.

Crucial topics on current affairs for UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2023

In the past 12-14 months, noteworthy global affairs topics have gained attention. These include

Transformative advancements in Generative AI,

The Impact of the Anti-Defection Law on political stability,

Significant contributions of international organizations like G20, WTO, WHO, and IMF, and the

The momentum behind efforts to reintroduce the Cheetah.

Martand Sun Temple

Cyclone Asani

Air Independent Propulsion Technology

Civil Registration System

Agroforestry

Rabindra Jayanti

Deemed Forest

Anchor Investor

Vachana Sahitya

India Semiconductor Mission

Farmer Distress Index

National Curriculum Framework NCF

GPS Aided Geo Augmented Navigation



National Film Development Corporation NFDC

Salwa Judum

S 500 Missile System

First Past The Post System

Samkhya Philosophy

Committee On Papers Laid On The Table

Vanniyar Quota Issue

Small Savings Instruments

Sariska Tiger Reserve

Charaka

Par Tapi Narmada River Linking Project

Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India Icai

Sri Lankan Economic Crisis

Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy

Puri Heritage Corridor Project

Guru Tegh Bahadur

Fundamentalism

Calm System

Parboiled Rice

Cotton Crops

Harvest Festivals Of India

Ambedkar Jayanti

Constitutional Right Against Self Incrimination

F 18 Hornet

T 90 Bhishma

Hal Light Combat Helicopter

Right To Protest

Epi Export Preparedness Index

Saarthi App

Unitysat

Urban Farming

Chernobyl Disaster

Kuki Insurgency In Manipur

Nari Shakti Puraskar

World Thrift Day

Theyyam

World Polio Day

World Immunisation Week

United Nations Day

World Day For Audiovisual Heritage

International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction

World Development Information Day

World Rhino Day

International Day For Rural Women

International Day Of Peace

Humanitarian Corridors

PM Devine

United Nations Environment Assembly

Metaverse

Kuki Insurgency In Manipur

Draft National Air Sports Policy NASP

Padhe Bharat Campaign

Solid State Battery

Reward Project

Green Hydrogen Policy

Samridh Initiative

Balkan Wars

Havana Syndrome

World Animal Welfare Day

International Day Of Democracy

World Alzheimer Day

World Coconut Day

National Hindi Day

International Day For The Remembrance Of Slave Trade And Its Abolition

Teachers Day

World Mosquito Day

World Health Day

World Sports Journalists Day

Khijadiya Wildlife Sanctuary

World Homoeopathy Day

Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary

Traditional Knowledge Digital Library

District Good Governance Index

Bhagwan Das

National Security Day

Henley Passport Index

Mahaparinirvan Diwas

World Turtle Day

Ayushman Bharat Diwas

Operation Muskaan

Sahitya Akademi Awards

Cluster Bombs and Thermobarics Weapons

White-Face Macaque

Amar Jawan Jyoti

National Startup Awards

Vulnerable Witness Deposition Scheme

Reforms in Criminal Justice System of India

Global Risk Report 2022

Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Academic Bank of Credit

National Startup Awards

International Day Against Nuclear Tests

International Youth Day

World Senior Citizens Day

Clergy Sexual Abuse Awareness Day

World Humanitarian Day

Mandela Day

Nagasaki Day

International Day Of Cooperatives

International Day Of Friendship

National Safe Motherhood Day

World Day For International Justice

India State of Forest Report 2021

Mysore Dasara

Imaging XRay Polarimetry Explorer

National Educational Alliance for Technology

National Programme for Organic Production

Fortaleza Declaration

Guru Ghasidas National Park

Indian Polity and Governance

An in-depth understanding of the Indian Constitution, its key provisions, fundamental rights, and governance structures is essential for the UPSC Prelims Exam. Candidates should focus on topics such as:

The powers and functions of various constitutional bodies,

Parliamentary procedures,

Relationship between the central and state governments.

Studying books like "Indian Polity" by M. Laxmikanth can provide comprehensive coverage of this subject.

Indian History and Culture

The exam demands a thorough understanding of ancient, medieval, and modern Indian history. Key areas to cover include:

Indus Valley Civilization

Vedic period,

Mauryan

Gupta Empires

The Indian freedom struggle.

Additionally, candidates should study art and culture, including classical dances, music, architecture, and literary works. NCERT textbooks and books like "India's Struggle for Independence" by Bipan Chandra serve as valuable resources for this subject.

Geography and Environment

These subjects play a significant role in the UPSC Prelims Exam. Candidates should focus on both physical and human geography, including topics such as:

landforms, climate, agriculture, population, urbanisation, and environmental issues. Understanding concepts like monsoons, river systems, natural resources, and climate change is also essential. Referring to NCERT textbooks and resources like "Certificate Physical and Human Geography" by Goh Cheng Leong can help candidates grasp these topics effectively.

Economy and Social Development

Candidates should study topics like economic concepts, national income, budget, banking systems, poverty, education, health, and welfare schemes. Understanding recent economic trends, government initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and social welfare programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is crucial. For better preparation, students must prioritize studying the Government's Economic Survey and mastering basic concepts from the NCERT books.

UPSC Prelims Exam demands a holistic approach to preparation. While the aforementioned topics form the core of the syllabus, candidates should also possess a good understanding of subjects like science and technology. Devoting ample time for revision and practicing previous years' question papers can further enhance preparation. Effective time management, consistency, and a positive mindset are key factors in cracking the UPSC Prelims Exam. In addition to the General Studies (GS) paper, the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) is another important component of the preliminary examination. CSAT evaluates candidates' skills in areas such as English comprehension, logical reasoning, data interpretation, and more. It assesses candidates' critical thinking abilities and analytical skills, making it an integral part of the overall examination process. As such, it is essential for aspirants to prepare thoroughly for both the GS and CSAT papers to maximize their chances of success in the examination.

Lastly, I encourage students to attempt maximum mock tests, prioritize revision, and All the best on their journey towards serving the nation through the civil services!

