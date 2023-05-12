Last Updated:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2023: Important Current Affairs Topics To Cover For Civil Service Exam

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exams 2023 will be held on May 28. Check the important list of topics of current affairs 2023 for UPSC IAS prelims exam this year.

Nandini Verma
UPSC IAS Prelims 2023

The UPSC CSE Prelims holds immense significance for aspiring civil servants in India, as it serves as the initial stage of the esteemed UPSC examination, assessing candidates on a wide array of subjects. With the approaching UPSC Prelims Exam 2023, it becomes crucial for aspirants to devise a well-planned study strategy encompassing significant topics that can maximize their chances of success. UPSC IAS Prelims exam 2023 will be held on May 28. Sarmad Mehraj, Teacher and VP, of Product (UPSC) at BYJU’S in a conversation with Republic World has shared the important topics to study for current affairs and others subjects. Let us explore some key subjects and areas that candidates should prioritise during their preparation.

Current Affairs and General Awareness

This plays a pivotal role in acing the exam. Aspirants must stay updated with national and international news, government policies, social issues, and economic developments. Important areas to cover include government schemes, international relations, scientific advancements, and recent events of national importance. Reading newspapers, following reliable news sources, and referring to current affairs magazines are effective ways to stay abreast of the latest happenings.

Crucial topics on current affairs for UPSC IAS Prelims Exam 2023

In the past 12-14 months, noteworthy global affairs topics have gained attention. These include

  • Transformative advancements in Generative AI,
  • The Impact of the Anti-Defection Law on political stability,
  • Significant contributions of international organizations like G20, WTO, WHO, and IMF, and the
  • The momentum behind efforts to reintroduce the Cheetah.
  • Martand Sun Temple
  • Cyclone Asani
  • Air Independent Propulsion Technology
  • Civil Registration System
  • Agroforestry
  • Rabindra Jayanti
  • Deemed Forest
  • Anchor Investor
  • Vachana Sahitya
  • India Semiconductor Mission
  • Farmer Distress Index
  • National Curriculum Framework NCF
  • GPS Aided Geo Augmented Navigation
  •  
  • National Film Development Corporation NFDC
  • Salwa Judum
  • S 500 Missile System
  • First Past The Post System
  • Samkhya Philosophy
  • Committee On Papers Laid On The Table
  • Vanniyar Quota Issue
  • Small Savings Instruments
  • Sariska Tiger Reserve
  • Charaka
  • Par Tapi Narmada River Linking Project
  • Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India Icai
  • Sri Lankan Economic Crisis
  • Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy
  • Puri Heritage Corridor Project
  • Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Fundamentalism
  • Calm System
  • Parboiled Rice
  • Cotton Crops
  • Harvest Festivals Of India
  • Ambedkar Jayanti
  • Constitutional Right Against Self Incrimination
  • F 18 Hornet
  • T 90 Bhishma
  • Hal Light Combat Helicopter
  • Right To Protest
  • Epi Export Preparedness Index
  • Saarthi App
  • Unitysat
  • Urban Farming
  • Chernobyl Disaster
  • Kuki Insurgency In Manipur
  • Nari Shakti Puraskar
  • World Thrift Day
  • Theyyam
  • World Polio Day
  • World Immunisation Week
  • United Nations Day
  • World Day For Audiovisual Heritage
  • International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction
  • World Development Information Day
  • World Rhino Day
  • International Day For Rural Women
  • International Day Of Peace
  • Humanitarian Corridors
  • PM Devine
  • United Nations Environment Assembly
  • Metaverse
  • Draft National Air Sports Policy NASP
  • Padhe Bharat Campaign
  • Solid State Battery
  • Reward Project
  • Green Hydrogen Policy
  • Samridh Initiative
  • Balkan Wars
  • Havana Syndrome
  • World Animal Welfare Day
  • International Day Of Democracy
  • World Alzheimer Day
  • World Coconut Day
  • National Hindi Day
  • International Day For The Remembrance Of Slave Trade And Its Abolition
  • Teachers Day
  • World Mosquito Day
  • World Health Day
  • World Sports Journalists Day
  • Khijadiya Wildlife Sanctuary
  • World Homoeopathy Day
  • Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar
  • Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary
  • Traditional Knowledge Digital Library
  • District Good Governance Index
  • Bhagwan Das
  • National Security Day
  • Henley Passport Index
  • Mahaparinirvan Diwas
  • World Turtle Day
  • Ayushman Bharat Diwas
  • Operation Muskaan
  • Sahitya Akademi Awards
  • Cluster Bombs and Thermobarics Weapons
  • White-Face Macaque
  • Amar Jawan Jyoti
  • National Startup Awards
  • Vulnerable Witness Deposition Scheme
  • Reforms in Criminal Justice System of India
  • Global Risk Report 2022
  • Anamalai Tiger Reserve
  • Academic Bank of Credit
  • National Startup Awards
  • International Day Against Nuclear Tests
  • International Youth Day
  • World Senior Citizens Day
  • Clergy Sexual Abuse Awareness Day
  • World Humanitarian Day
  • Mandela Day
  • Nagasaki Day
  • International Day Of Cooperatives
  • International Day Of Friendship
  • National Safe Motherhood Day
  • World Day For International Justice
  • India State of Forest Report 2021
  • Mysore Dasara
  • Imaging XRay Polarimetry Explorer
  • National Educational Alliance for Technology
  • National Programme for Organic Production
  • Fortaleza Declaration
  • Guru Ghasidas National Park

Indian Polity and Governance

An in-depth understanding of the Indian Constitution, its key provisions, fundamental rights, and governance structures is essential for the UPSC Prelims Exam. Candidates should focus on topics such as:

  • The powers and functions of various constitutional bodies,
  • Parliamentary procedures,
  • Relationship between the central and state governments.

Studying books like "Indian Polity" by M. Laxmikanth can provide comprehensive coverage of this subject.

Indian History and Culture

The exam demands a thorough understanding of ancient, medieval, and modern Indian history. Key areas to cover include:

  • Indus Valley Civilization
  • Vedic period,
  • Mauryan
  • Gupta Empires 
  • The Indian freedom struggle.

Additionally, candidates should study art and culture, including classical dances, music, architecture, and literary works. NCERT textbooks and books like "India's Struggle for Independence" by Bipan Chandra serve as valuable resources for this subject.

Geography and Environment

These subjects play a significant role in the UPSC Prelims Exam. Candidates should focus on both physical and human geography, including topics such as:

landforms, climate, agriculture, population, urbanisation, and environmental issues. Understanding concepts like monsoons, river systems, natural resources, and climate change is also essential. Referring to NCERT textbooks and resources like "Certificate Physical and Human Geography" by Goh Cheng Leong can help candidates grasp these topics effectively.

Economy and Social Development

Candidates should study topics like economic concepts, national income, budget, banking systems, poverty, education, health, and welfare schemes. Understanding recent economic trends, government initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and social welfare programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is crucial. For better preparation, students must prioritize studying the Government's Economic Survey and mastering basic concepts from the NCERT books.

UPSC Prelims Exam demands a holistic approach to preparation. While the aforementioned topics form the core of the syllabus, candidates should also possess a good understanding of subjects like science and technology. Devoting ample time for revision and practicing previous years' question papers can further enhance preparation. Effective time management, consistency, and a positive mindset are key factors in cracking the UPSC Prelims Exam. In addition to the General Studies (GS) paper, the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) is another important component of the preliminary examination. CSAT evaluates candidates' skills in areas such as English comprehension, logical reasoning, data interpretation, and more. It assesses candidates' critical thinking abilities and analytical skills, making it an integral part of the overall examination process. As such, it is essential for aspirants to prepare thoroughly for both the GS and CSAT papers to maximize their chances of success in the examination.

Lastly, I encourage students to attempt maximum mock tests, prioritize revision, and All the best on their journey towards serving the nation through the civil services!

