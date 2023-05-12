UPSC IAS Prelims 2023: Important Current Affairs Topics To Cover For Civil Service Exam

Quick links:
The UPSC CSE Prelims holds immense significance for aspiring civil servants in India, as it serves as the initial stage of the esteemed UPSC examination, assessing candidates on a wide array of subjects. With the approaching UPSC Prelims Exam 2023, it becomes crucial for aspirants to devise a well-planned study strategy encompassing significant topics that can maximize their chances of success. UPSC IAS Prelims exam 2023 will be held on May 28. Sarmad Mehraj, Teacher and VP, of Product (UPSC) at BYJU’S in a conversation with Republic World has shared the important topics to study for current affairs and others subjects. Let us explore some key subjects and areas that candidates should prioritise during their preparation.
This plays a pivotal role in acing the exam. Aspirants must stay updated with national and international news, government policies, social issues, and economic developments. Important areas to cover include government schemes, international relations, scientific advancements, and recent events of national importance. Reading newspapers, following reliable news sources, and referring to current affairs magazines are effective ways to stay abreast of the latest happenings.
In the past 12-14 months, noteworthy global affairs topics have gained attention. These include
An in-depth understanding of the Indian Constitution, its key provisions, fundamental rights, and governance structures is essential for the UPSC Prelims Exam. Candidates should focus on topics such as:
Studying books like "Indian Polity" by M. Laxmikanth can provide comprehensive coverage of this subject.
The exam demands a thorough understanding of ancient, medieval, and modern Indian history. Key areas to cover include:
Additionally, candidates should study art and culture, including classical dances, music, architecture, and literary works. NCERT textbooks and books like "India's Struggle for Independence" by Bipan Chandra serve as valuable resources for this subject.
These subjects play a significant role in the UPSC Prelims Exam. Candidates should focus on both physical and human geography, including topics such as:
landforms, climate, agriculture, population, urbanisation, and environmental issues. Understanding concepts like monsoons, river systems, natural resources, and climate change is also essential. Referring to NCERT textbooks and resources like "Certificate Physical and Human Geography" by Goh Cheng Leong can help candidates grasp these topics effectively.
Candidates should study topics like economic concepts, national income, budget, banking systems, poverty, education, health, and welfare schemes. Understanding recent economic trends, government initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and social welfare programs like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is crucial. For better preparation, students must prioritize studying the Government's Economic Survey and mastering basic concepts from the NCERT books.
UPSC Prelims Exam demands a holistic approach to preparation. While the aforementioned topics form the core of the syllabus, candidates should also possess a good understanding of subjects like science and technology. Devoting ample time for revision and practicing previous years' question papers can further enhance preparation. Effective time management, consistency, and a positive mindset are key factors in cracking the UPSC Prelims Exam. In addition to the General Studies (GS) paper, the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) is another important component of the preliminary examination. CSAT evaluates candidates' skills in areas such as English comprehension, logical reasoning, data interpretation, and more. It assesses candidates' critical thinking abilities and analytical skills, making it an integral part of the overall examination process. As such, it is essential for aspirants to prepare thoroughly for both the GS and CSAT papers to maximize their chances of success in the examination.
Lastly, I encourage students to attempt maximum mock tests, prioritize revision, and All the best on their journey towards serving the nation through the civil services!
(Disclaimer: The above tips and topics have been shared by Sarmad Mehraj, Teacher and VP, of Product (UPSC) at BYJU'S.