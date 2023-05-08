UPSC IAS Prelims Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link To Download CSE Prelims Hall Ticket Here

UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam admit card 2023 today. UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2023 will be conducted on May 28. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2023 can download their hall tickets from the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023: Follow these steps to download hall ticket