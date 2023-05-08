UPSC IAS Prelims Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct Link To Download CSE Prelims Hall Ticket Here

UPSC CSE Prelims admit card 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam admit card 2023 today. UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2023 will be conducted on May 28. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2023 can download their hall tickets from the official website- upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023: Follow these steps to download hall ticket
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website upsc.gov.in
- Step 2: On the home page, they should look for and click on the eAdmit Card link for UPSC Civil Services 2023 Preliminary Examination
- Step 3: They will be redirected to another page which will have the instructions, candidates should scroll down and accept the condition
- Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to mention your name, roll number, registration ID, name, and Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with the UPSC.
- Step 5: UPSC Prelims Admit Card will be displayed on screen, go through the details and download it