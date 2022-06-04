UPSC IES ISS 2022 Admit Cards Released, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

UPSC IES ISS 2022: Union Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Interested candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can download their admit cards now. UPSC IES admit card and UPSC ISS admit card can be downloaded from the official website by following the steps mentioned below. Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 25, and 26. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 53 vacancies, of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

UPSC ISS IES 2022: Check selection process here

The Commission will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam and personality test. The written exam will be conducted for a total of 1000 marks. The personality test will carry a maximum of 200 marks.

UPSC IES ISS 2022 admit card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link being displayed

Step 3: In the next step, click on the download link for IES/ ISS Exam

Step 4: Candidates will then have to log in using their registration ID/roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Post entering the required details, the UPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the same and take its printout for future reference.

UPSC IES ISS 2022: Check important dates here

UPSC ISS notification and UPSC IES notification were released on April 6, 2022

Registration for the same started on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply ended on April 26, 2022

Admit cards have been released on June 3, 2022

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination 2022 will end on June 26, 2022

