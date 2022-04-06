UPSC IES ISS Notification 2022: The Union Public Service Commission, also known as UPSC, will be releasing the notification for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The notification will be released by UPSC on its official website upsc.gov.in. Soon after the release of notification, registrations are expected to begin. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply by April 26, 2022. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Once released, the notification can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. A list of important dates and other information related to recruitment can also be checked here.

UPSC IES ISS 2022: Check important dates here

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination 2022 will begin on June 26, 2022. The exam will be conducted for a total of three days.

Every year, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) exams for recruitment to the various posts in its departments. Only 6 attempts are allowed for this exam. Candidates who wish to register for this exam can check the application process, educational qualification, how to apply, and other details here.

UPSC IES ISS 2022: Check educational qualification, age limit and exam pattern here

Education Qualification: For Indian Economic Service, required qualification is Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a University. In order to apply for Indian Statistical Service, a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University is required.

The minimum required age to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit to apply is 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per govt norms. Selection Criteria: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and interview

