The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the detailed timetables for the Combined Medical Services Examination (UPSC CMS 2024) and the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination (UPSC IES/ISS 2024). Candidates preparing for these prestigious exams can now access the schedules on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

For the UPSC CMS 2024, the examination will be conducted in two shifts on July 14. In the morning shift, which will commence from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, candidates will tackle the General Medicine and Paediatrics (paper 1) exam. Following this, in the afternoon shift from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, the focus will shift to the Surgery/Gynaecology and Obstetrics/Preventive & Social Medicine (paper 2) examination.

Aspiring candidates can access the notification regarding the UPSC CMS exam directly on the UPSC website.

Click here for UPSC CMS Exam Schedule 2024

Click here for UPSC IES, ISS Exam Schedule 2024

UPSC IES, ISS Exam Schedule 2024

Meanwhile, the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination is scheduled to take place on June 21, 22, and 23. The timetable for this examination is as follows:

Date & Day Subject Time 21.06.2024 General English (Descriptive) 9:00 A.M - 12:00 P.M

(Friday) General Studies (Descriptive) 2:30 P.M - 5:30 P.M 22.06.2024 General Economics-I (Descriptive) 9:00 A.M - 12:00 P.M (Saturday) Statistics – I (Objective) 9:00 A.M - 11:00 A.M General Economics-II (Descriptive) 2:30 P.M - 5:30 P.M

Statistics – II (Objective) 2:30 P.M - 4:30 P.M 23.06.2024 General Economics-III (Descriptive) 9:00 A.M - 12:00 P.M (Sunday) Statistics – III (Descriptive) 9:00 A.M - 12:00 P.M Indian Economics (Descriptive) 2:30 P.M - 5:30 P.M Statistics – IV (Descriptive) 2:30 P.M - 5:30 P.M