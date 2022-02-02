UPSC Indian Forest Services Exam 2022 Application Process Begins; Here's How To Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Indian Forest Services exam (IFS) for 2022 regarding the application process on February 2.

According to the notification, the application process will end at 6 pm on February 22 and the preliminary exams will be conducted on 5 June 2022. Candidates have been advised to ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions which include nationality, age, and educational background.

Eligibility for IFS exams

According to the UPSC guidelines, candidates preparing for the exam must be a citizen of India, Bhutan, or Nepal and should be between the age of 21 and 32. As for the educational background, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in at least one of these disciplines- Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, agriculture, Forestry or in engineering from a recognised university.

Here's how to apply for the exams

Visit the official website- upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC"

A new page will open which will have links for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2022 application form

Click for Part-1 of the application form

A new page with important information will open

Read the instructions and click on the ''YES" button

Fill in the UPSC civil services exam application form and click on the 'Continue' tab

Part -2 of the application form will open

Fill in the information required in the form

Upload the documents and pay the application fees

Your UPSC civil services prelims exam 2022 application form will be submitted

Click here to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022

Number of Attempts

Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six (6) attempts at the CSE. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible.

(Image: PTI)