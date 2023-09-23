UPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Public Prosecutor And Other Posts, Apply Now

Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment of various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the recruitment by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. There are a total of 18 vacancies including 7 vacancies for Assistant Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pension. The last date to apply is October 12.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Dangerous Goods Inspector: 3 posts

Foreman (Chemical): 1 post

Foreman (Metallurgy): 1 post

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Deputy Assistant Director (Forensic Science): 1 post

Deputy Assistant Director (Lecturer): 1 post

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 7 posts

Unani Physician: 2 posts

Total - 18 posts

UPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment

The post of APP is permanent under General Central Service Group- “B” Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. The Pay Scale is Level 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The upper age limit is 30 years.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have a degree in Law of a recognized University.

Selection Process

Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.

Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC category will have to pay Rs 25 as application fee. While females, SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on 'Apply Online' tab

Search for the Recruitment advertisement number 18/2023 and click on application link

Register online

Fill out the application

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit.

Download the confirmation page.