UPSC Invites Applications For Assistant Public Prosecutor And Other Posts, Apply Now

Quick links:
Image: PTI/ File
Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications for the recruitment of various posts including Assistant Public Prosecutor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the recruitment by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. There are a total of 18 vacancies including 7 vacancies for Assistant Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pension. The last date to apply is October 12.
Dangerous Goods Inspector: 3 posts
Foreman (Chemical): 1 post
Foreman (Metallurgy): 1 post
Foreman (Textile): 2 posts
Deputy Assistant Director (Forensic Science): 1 post
Deputy Assistant Director (Lecturer): 1 post
Assistant Public Prosecutor: 7 posts
Unani Physician: 2 posts
Total - 18 posts
The post of APP is permanent under General Central Service Group- “B” Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. The Pay Scale is Level 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The upper age limit is 30 years.
Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have a degree in Law of a recognized University.
Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.
Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC category will have to pay Rs 25 as application fee. While females, SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of fee.
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in
Click on 'Apply Online' tab
Search for the Recruitment advertisement number 18/2023 and click on application link
Register online
Fill out the application
Upload the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit.
Download the confirmation page.
Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.