UPSC Mains To Begin Tomorrow As Scheduled, Delhi HC Denies To Intervene

Delhi High Court has declined to postpone the UPSC mains exam which is scheduled to be conducted from Friday, January 7, 2022. The court said that it was not inclined to interfere with the schedule of UPSC civil services exam. The PIL demanded that the exam dates should be postponed amid rising cases of COVID in India. UPSC on January 5, denied the request and made a clear statement that the exam will be conducted as per schedule i.e. from Friday, January 7, 2022. Registered candidates who have not downloaded their admit cards yet can download the same by following these steps.

"Be that as it may, the candidates/petitioners have gone through all of it and were set to appear in the examinations. However, suddenly the Covid 19 infection once again surfaced with its new variant Omicron and has spread exponentially in a very short period and likely to give rise to a third Covid 19 wave," states the plea.

UPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Check how to download call letters

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘News & Announcements’ section on the home page and click on the CSE admit card link.

Candidates will then have to enter credentials such as roll number and date of birth to log in

Admit card will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download the UPSC civil services main exam admit card

Take its printout and carry the same to exam hall

UPSC CSE main exam: Admit cards to be used as movement passes

UPSC has asked the states to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to students who will be taking the UPSC Mains 2021 exam. States have also been told that candidates' e-admit cards, identity cards of examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes. UPSC urged the State governments to make public transport operational and to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to candidates and examination functionaries in their movement, especially those coming from containment or micro-containment zones. "If needed, candidates’ e-Admit Cards and the ID cards of functionaries should be used as movement passes," said UPSC.