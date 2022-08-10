UPSC NDA & NA II Admit Card 2022 Released, Download Call Letters By Following These Steps

UPSC NA II Admit card 2022: Union Public Service Commission on August 10 released UPSC NDA and NA 2 admit card 2022. All the candidates who have got themselves registered and will be appearing for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded to the list of official websites mentioned below. The steps that candidates will have to follow to download call letters are mentioned below. The direct link to download call letters has also been attached below.
UPSC NDA admit card 2022: List of official websites
- upsc.gov.in
- upsconline.nic.in
UPSC NDA, NA admit card: Check important dates here
- The admit card has been released on August 10, 2022
- Hall tickets can be downloaded till September 4, 2022
- The examination will be conducted on September 4, 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course
- For the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), exam will begin on July 2, 2023
UPSC NDA & NA 2 hall ticket 2022: Here is how to download call letters
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on UPSC NDA & NA 2 Admit Card 2022 link
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit
- Step 4: Post-submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the call letters
- Step 6: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same and carry the same to exam hall
- Here is the direct link to download amdit cards
Instructions to be followed
- Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately.
- Mention your Name, Roll Number,Registration ID and Name & Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with UPSC.
- Bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card , in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is necessary.
- You are responsible for safe custody of the e-Admit Card and in the event of any other person using this e-Admit Card , the onus lies on you to prove that you have not used the service of any impersonator.
- Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.
- Candidates are advised to visit their Examination Venue at least one day in advance and familiarize themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last minute hassle in their own interest. They should reach the Examination Venue on the day of Examination well in time for frisking.
- Candidates should note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Venue except the Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card. If a candidate appears at any other venue due to any reason, his candidature shall liable to be cancelled.
- Please Read the “Rules/Instructions for the Examination" available in the Examination notice and "Poster containing instructions" displayed outside the Examination Hall.
- Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including ban from future Examinations.