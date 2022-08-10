UPSC NDA & NA II Admit Card 2022 Released, Download Call Letters By Following These Steps

UPSC NA II Admit card 2022: Union Public Service Commission on August 10 released UPSC NDA and NA 2 admit card 2022. All the candidates who have got themselves registered and will be appearing for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded to the list of official websites mentioned below. The steps that candidates will have to follow to download call letters are mentioned below. The direct link to download call letters has also been attached below.

UPSC NDA admit card 2022: List of official websites

upsc.gov.in upsconline.nic.in

UPSC NDA, NA admit card: Check important dates here

The admit card has been released on August 10, 2022

Hall tickets can be downloaded till September 4, 2022

The examination will be conducted on September 4, 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course

For the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), exam will begin on July 2, 2023

UPSC NDA & NA 2 hall ticket 2022: Here is how to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on UPSC NDA & NA 2 Admit Card 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Post-submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it, download the call letters

Step 6: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same and carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download amdit cards

Instructions to be followed