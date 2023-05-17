UPSC NDA, NA (2) Notification 2023 Releasing Today; Check Full Details Here

UPSC NDA notification 2023: Union Public Service Commission will release the notification for both NDA, NA today, May 17. The NDA & NA exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on September 3. The online application process will begin today and the deadline to apply will end on June 6. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed class 12th exams will be eligible to apply for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to apply online by following the steps given below.

UPSC NDA (2) Recruitment 2023: Here is how to apply

Step 1: Candidates are required to apply online by using the website http://upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the NDA, NA 2023 application link.

Step 3: Register yourself and then log in using the credentials.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to fill up the online Application Form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the UPSC NDA, NA application fee

Step 6: Submit the same and download the confirmation page

Here is the exam pattern for UPSC NDA 2023 exam

Mathematics --- 150 minutes -- 300 marks

General Ability Test ---150 minutes-- 600 marks

Total --- 900

SSB Test/Interview --- 900

Questions: Objective in nature.

UPSC NDA, NA Educational Qualification

Army Wing of National Defence Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination. Candidates appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.