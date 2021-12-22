UPSC NDA NA 2022 Notification Out For 400 Posts, Exam On April 10; Details Here

UPSC NA 2022 Exam: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022 (NDA & NA) Exam I, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - upsc.gov.in. The registration procedure for the posts has started today December 22 and will last until January 11, 2021. The selection of the candidates will be purely based on the performance of the candidates in the written exam that will be conducted on April 22, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 400 posts will be filled in the organization. 208 seats belong to the Army department; 42 seats are available for the Navy; 92 (Flying) seats are available for the Air Force Department, Ground Duties (Tech) – 18, Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10, and 30 seats are available for the Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). Check the key details given below before applying.

Direct Link to check UPSC NDA NA Notification

UPSC NDA NA Eligibility

For the Army Wing of the National Defence Academy—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent an examination conducted by a state education board or a University.

For the Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence. Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy—12th Class Pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of school education or equivalent conducted by a state education board or a university.

UPSC NDA Application Fees

Candidates (excepting SC/ST candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 100/- either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

UPSC NDA NA 2022 Recruitment: Here's how to apply