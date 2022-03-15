UPSC NDA, NA Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC NDA Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission has released the NDA-1 2022 admit card on its official website. All those candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - https://www.upsc.gov.in/. Candidates must note that they need to enter the registration number or roll number to download the admit card. The admit card carries information such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, details of the exam center, exam time, reporting time, etc.

The NDA 1 2022 examination is set to take place on April 10, 2022. The admit card has been released for candidates who have registered to take admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th course and the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing January 2, 2023. As per the examination rules, candidates are required to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with one photo-identity proof to the exam center. The commission has made it clear, that hard copy of the admit card will not be sent to candidates by post.

UPSC NDA Admit Card: Here's how to download the NDA hall ticket

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of the NDA - https://www.upsc.gov.in/ .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, " E-admit card National Defence Academy (I) 2022 Examination ."

." Step 3: Candidates need to log in using their registration number, DOB, and other required information.

Step 4: Then, click on the " submit " button.

" button. Step 5: The NDA admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

