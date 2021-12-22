Last Updated:

UPSC NDA, NA I 2022: Registration To Begin Post Release Of Notification Today

UPSC NDA, NA I 2022: UPSC will be releasing the notification for NDA, NA recruitment. Registration will begin on Dec 22, 2021 and will end on Jan 11, 2022.

Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the notification of UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2022 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. As soon as the notification will be released, the registration process will begin. The registration process which is scheduled to begin today will end on January 11, 2022. All the candidates who are interested in applying for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination can check the eligibility here. They will have to visit the official website upsc.gov.in to apply. The registration steps have been attached below. Candidates can also check the important dates here.

UPSC NA, NDA exam: Important Dates

  • Registration notification will be released on December 22, 2021
  • The registration will also begin on December 22, 2021
  • The Registration window will be closed on January 11, 2022
  • As per the schedule which has been released by UPSC, written examination will be conducted on April 10, 2022

Check Eligibility Criteria Here 

  1. For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates should have passed intermediate or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
  2. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Candidates should have passed class 12th with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Application Fees 

Candidates falling in any category other than SC/ST will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. To be noted that the candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from payment of fee. The application fee of Rs 100 should either be deposited in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

UPSC NDA I 2022: How to apply 

  • Candidates will have to go to the official website of UPSC NDA, NA I – upsc.gov.in.   
  • On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'NDA, NA I Recruitment Notification 2022.'  
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the exam name
  • Candidates will be redirected to login window here they will have to log in using the required credentials
  • Candidates should fill the form, upload required documents and pay the requisite fee
  • After the registration for UPSC NDA I 2022 is completed, candidates should download and print a copy of the form for future reference.
