UPSC NDA, NA I 2022: Registration To Begin Post Release Of Notification Today

Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to release the notification of UPSC NDA & NA Exam I 2022 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. As soon as the notification will be released, the registration process will begin. The registration process which is scheduled to begin today will end on January 11, 2022. All the candidates who are interested in applying for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination can check the eligibility here. They will have to visit the official website upsc.gov.in to apply. The registration steps have been attached below. Candidates can also check the important dates here.

UPSC NA, NDA exam: Important Dates

Registration notification will be released on December 22, 2021

The registration will also begin on December 22, 2021

The Registration window will be closed on January 11, 2022

As per the schedule which has been released by UPSC, written examination will be conducted on April 10, 2022

Check Eligibility Criteria Here

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates should have passed intermediate or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Candidates should have passed class 12th with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Application Fees

Candidates falling in any category other than SC/ST will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. To be noted that the candidates/Sons of JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from payment of fee. The application fee of Rs 100 should either be deposited in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.

UPSC NDA I 2022: How to apply