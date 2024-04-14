Advertisement

The e-admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA 1) has been uploaded by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can now download their UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card by visiting the official website. The direct links to download the admit cards are provided in this article, and candidates are required to use their login credentials to access them.

Candidates must produce a printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted venue for appearing in the examination. Failure to do so will result in the candidate being denied entry into the examination hall.

How to download UPSC NDA, NA admit card 2024

Visit the official website of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) at upsconline.nic.in. On the homepage, navigate to the "e-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC" section. Click on the link that says "National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024." You will be redirected to a new page where you need to select either "By Registration Id" or "By Roll Number" to download the admit card. Enter your Registration ID or Roll Number, Date of Birth, and the provided Captcha code. Click on the "Submit" button. Your UPSC NDA admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference. Ensure to carry the printed admit card to the examination center along with a valid photo ID proof.

The UPSC NDA Exam 2024 is scheduled to be held on April 21 nationwide. The English paper will be conducted from 09:00 AM to 11:00 AM, the General Knowledge (GK) paper from 12:00 Noon to 02:00 PM, and the Mathematics paper from 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM. The gates of the exam hall will close at 8:30 AM, and no candidates will be permitted to enter after this time.

Additionally, candidates must carry a photo ID card, the number of which is mentioned in their admit card, along with the admit card. In case the photograph is not visible or available on the e-admit card, candidates are advised to carry three identical photographs along with the printout of the e-admit card to the examination venue, along with an undertaking.