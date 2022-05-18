UPSC NDA, NA Notification 2022 Out For 400 Army, Navy, IAF & Other Posts, Apply Now

UPSC NDA notification 2022: Union Public Service Commission released a notification for both NDA and CDS on May 18, 2022. The NDA & NA exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2022. The online application process will begin today and the deadline to apply will end on June 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online on official website upsconline.nic.in. Centres of exam can be checked here. Out of the 400 vacancies announced, for Army there are 208 posts. For Navy, there are 42, for Air Force 110 posts. For Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme), there are 30 posts

Official notification reads, "The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Mere issue of Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that his candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission."

UPSC NDA 2022: Check Important Dates Here

UPSC NDA Notification has been released on May 18, 2022

UPSC NDA Online Application Starting Date is May 18, 2022

The online Applications can be withdrawn from June 14 to June 20, 2022

UPSC NDA Online Application Last Date is June 7, 2022

UPSC NDA Exam Date is September 4, 2022

Official notification reads, "The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in) for being downloaded by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide 2 valid & active e-mail id while filling up online application form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them."

