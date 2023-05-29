UPSC Prelims Question Paper Subject-wise Analysis, Topics, Expected Cut-off Mark Here

UPSC civil services prelims 2023 was conducted on May 28th to select the best possible talent for the Indian bureaucracy. The total number of vacancies is 1105 this year. Around seven lakh candidates appear for the UPSC CSE Prelims every year. Check the paper analysis here.

Overall, GS paper 1 was more difficult than last year. So the cut-off is expected to go down a little. Cut off was 88.22 last year. This year it is expected to be in the range of 82-85. UPSC has surprised the candidates by ensuring the oft-cited ‘elimination method’ used by candidates to arrive at an answer is not suitable.

UPSC Prelims question paper analysis (subject-wise)

POLITY

15 Questions covering topics such as presidential elections, Money Bills, Due process of law, and emergency provisions.

Difficulty level: Moderate.

Few purely factual questions were asked which may appear difficult to answer.

HISTORY

No of questions asked: 16

Difficulty level: Easy to Moderate

Key focus areas: Heterodox Religions, Awards, Literature, constitutional history timelines and chronology.

Current Affairs or static dominated or a mix: Static oriented with 2 questions on current affairs and 2 which are a mix

Comparison with last year's question paper: The history questions were comparatively easier this time. One difficult question from Ancient Modern Art and Culture. Medieval was easy and art and culture generally remained the moderately difficult area. Modern India except for one question all easy.

5 questions on (sports/govt schemes/reports) were asked. Difficulty level: Moderate. Key focus areas: Health-related govt initiatives

Current Affairs dominated the questions this year. Comparison with last year's question paper: On similar lines with reference to govt schemes, sports questions are in line with the 2021 paper

ECONOMICS

No of the questions asked - 14

Difficulty level - difficult

Key focus areas - banking, financial market, agriculture

Current Affairs or static dominated or a mix - CA dominated

Comparison with last year's question paper - more difficult compared to last year

ENVIRONMENT & ECOLOGY

No of questions - 16

Difficulty level - Moderate to Difficult.

Key focus areas - Species details, concepts, More on biodiversity.

Current affairs or static dominated or a mix - Current affairs of the last two years, more fact-based.

In comparison with last year's paper - questions seemed to be easy, but the facts asked made it a bit more difficult than last year.

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

A total of 12 questions have been asked from Science and Technology this year. The question paper is of moderate difficulty level with a mix of static and current affairs questions.

The major areas have their fair share as usual - 2 questions from Space Technology, 3 from Energy, and 2 from Biotechnology. This makes 7 out of 12 questions asked. Questions from General Science are absent yet again, as has been the trend in the recent few papers.

Compared to the last two papers, this is the easier paper as the options given in some of the questions could help the candidate to get to the answer. Yet, not an easy paper as some of the questions are from unusual areas.

GEOGRAPHY

No of the questions asked - 16

Difficulty level - moderate

Key focus areas - physical geography

Current Affairs or static dominated or a mix - static dominated and few concepts from CA

Comparison with last year's question paper - easier compared to last year.

