UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 187 Posts, Check Recruitment Details Here

Union Public Service Commission has notified that applications are being invited for various posts. The total number of vacancies for which the recruitment is being conducted is 187. Candidates can apply for Assistant Engineer, Assitant Commissioner Quality Assurance, Armanent-Ammunition, Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance Electronics, Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance, Gentex, Junior Time Scale, (JTS) Grade of Central Labour Service, Group ‘A’ Organized Service, Administrative Officer in Geological Survey of India, Assistant Professor, Ayurveda, Rachna Sharir, and Assistant Professor posts. The recruitment details can be checked here. For more information, candidates can go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates should make sure to apply till January 13, 2022

Candidates can print the application form by January 14, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2021:Details

Candidates will have to submit the application online. Before applying, candidates should be ready with documents such as educational certificates, images, signatures, date of birth proof. In order to submit the form, candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 25. However, official notification reads that no fee will be charged from SC, ST, PwBD, and women candidates. Post submitting, candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Candidates must know that they will not be asked to submit the hard copy of the application form to the commission. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of applications. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round. During the interview process, candidates have to produce their documents. The interview will be conducted with proper COVID-19 guidelines. Everyone present at the venue will have to wear masks, maintain social distance and use hand sanitizers whenever required.

Official notification reads, "The printout of the online application and the following Original Documents/ Certificates along with self attested copies and other items specified in the Summon Letter for interview are to be produced at the time of interview, failing which the candidate would not be allowed to appear in the Interview in which case such candidate will not be entitled to receive the Commission’s contribution towards travelling expenses."

Nature of duties

Planning, implementation, and monitoring of crop production-oriented schemes like Integrated Farming System Development and watershed development/management in rain-fed areas To maintain a closer interaction with the research on crop production technology and watershed development in rain-fed areas. Project formulation & monitoring of different Projects Collection and compilation of information relating to Schemes and other related matters.

Check application steps here