UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Senior Administrative Officer & More Posts

UPSC recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Senior Administrative Officer and other posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. Eligible candidates should make sure to apply by February 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 posts will be filled in the organisation. Candidates will have to apply through the official website upsconline.nic.in. For further details, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Check Vacancy Details Here

Senior Administrative Officer: 8 Posts

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 4 Posts

Assistant Employment Officer: 1 Post

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 1 Post

Application fee details

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. It should be paid either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. No fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Senior Administrative Officer: 35 years

Assistant Employment Officer: 35 years

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 30 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 45-50 years

Qualification and experience required

Experience - Three years of experience in administration, establishment and accounts work.

- Three years of experience in administration, establishment and accounts work. Qualification (i) Diploma in Personnel Management or Industrial Relation from a recognized Institution

(i) Diploma in Personnel Management or Industrial Relation from a recognized Institution (ii) Working experience in Scientific or Industrial or Technical organization or Departments

Here is how to apply for UPSC various recruitment posts

Candidates will have to go to the official website www.upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the ‘Online Recruitment Application link'

Candidates should then click on the ‘Apply Now’ link against the post of their choice

Read the important instructions and Click ‘Next’

When the user login page appears, click on ‘New Registration’

Get yourself registered and log in again

Fill in the details, upload the necessary documents and click on submit

Take the printout of the application form for future reference

Recruitment details can be checked by clicking here