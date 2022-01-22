UPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Senior Administrative Officer & More Posts

UPSC recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for Senior Administrative Officer and other posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and other details here. Eligible candidates should make sure to apply by February 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 14 posts will be filled in the organisation. Candidates will have to apply through the official website upsconline.nic.in. For further details, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
Check Vacancy Details Here
- Senior Administrative Officer: 8 Posts
- Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 4 Posts
- Assistant Employment Officer: 1 Post
- Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 1 Post
Application fee details
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. It should be paid either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. No fee will be charged from SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
- Senior Administrative Officer: 35 years
- Assistant Employment Officer: 35 years
- Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer: 30 years
- Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 45-50 years
Qualification and experience required
- Experience- Three years of experience in administration, establishment and accounts work.
- Qualification (i) Diploma in Personnel Management or Industrial Relation from a recognized Institution
- (ii) Working experience in Scientific or Industrial or Technical organization or Departments
Here is how to apply for UPSC various recruitment posts
- Candidates will have to go to the official website www.upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the ‘Online Recruitment Application link'
- Candidates should then click on the ‘Apply Now’ link against the post of their choice
- Read the important instructions and Click ‘Next’
- When the user login page appears, click on ‘New Registration’
- Get yourself registered and log in again
- Fill in the details, upload the necessary documents and click on submit
- Take the printout of the application form for future reference
Recruitment details can be checked by clicking here