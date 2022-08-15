UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 37 Asst Director, DD & Other Posts, Here's Direct Link

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting candidates for the posts of Assistant Director, Deputy Director, Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. According to the official notice, the last date to apply for posts is till September 1.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 37 posts will be filled in the department. Out of which 2 posts are for the Assistant Director, 4 for the Deputy Director, 1 for the Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive), 1 for the Photographic Officer, 1 for Senior Photographic Officer, 1 for Junior Scientific Officer (Physics), 1 for Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis), 22 for Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, 1 for Principal in Railway Degree College, 1 for Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, and 2 for Executive Engineer(Civil). For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2022.

Here's UPSC Recruitment Official Notification - Click here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Unreserved category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee exemption is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed

No fee is applicable for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: To apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Choose the desired post.

Step 5: Carefully read the given instructions and complete the registration process.

Step 6: Then, proceed with the application process.

Step 7: Upload all the required details along with the document.

Step 8: Then, pay the application fees.

Step 9: Candidates then need to submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

