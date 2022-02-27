UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professor & Other Posts; Here're Details

The Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications from candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and other posts under UPSC Recruitment 2022. All those candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply by visiting the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 29 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is on or before 17 March 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check important dates

Events Dates Deadline for submitting an online application March 17, 2022 Deadline for printing online applications March 18, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Information

Posts Number of vacancies Administrative Officer Positions 04 Assistant Professor (Unani) 25

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Administrative Officer: Degree in Arts, Commerce, or Science from a recognised university or equivalent.

Assistant Professor (Unani): A degree in Unani Medicine from a university established by law or by a statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine, or an equivalent degree; a post-graduate degree in the subject/speciality concerned.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Click here for official notice

USPC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for UPSC Recruitment candidates need to visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, fill in the required details on the application form.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to upload the required documents.

Step 4: Then pay the application fees and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the document for future needs.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)