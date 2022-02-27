UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professor & Other Posts; Here're Details

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 32 various posts; Check how to apply
The Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications from candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and other posts under UPSC Recruitment 2022. All those candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply by visiting the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 29 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is on or before 17 March 2022.
