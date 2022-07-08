UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Assistant Professor & Other Posts; Here's Direct Link

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is recruiting candidates to apply for Assistant Professor, Aeronautical Officer, and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date to apply for the posts is July 14, 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, a total of 13 posts will be filled in the department.

Vacancy details

Aeronautical Officer: 06 Posts

Professor: 01 post

Assistant Professor: 04 posts

Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: 01 post

Engineer & Ship Surveyor Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 01 post

Eligibility Criteria

Aeronautical Officer: Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or metallurgical engineering from a recognised university.

Professor: Master’s Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognised University or institute. (ii) Master in Philosophy in Clinical Psychology from a recognised University or Institution. (iii) Doctorate Degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Psychology from a recognized University or Institution.

Assistant Professor of Neuro Psychology: (i) Master's Degree in Psychology or Clinical Psychology from a recognised university or institute. (ii) M. Phil or Diploma in Clinical Psychology (two years course) from a recognized University or Institute.

Application Fee

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash at any SBI branch, or by using the SBI's net banking facility, or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

Candidates belonging from SC/ST/PwBD/Women categories are not required to pay the application fees.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS."

Step 3: Click on the "Apply Now" button.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative