UPSC Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 187 Posts Ends Today, Check Vacancy Details

The Union Public Service Commission will be closing the registration window for its current recruitment drive. The Commission recently released a recruitment notification that informs about the 187 vacancies under various departments.

Candidates should know that the deadline to submit online application is Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for the post of Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Engineers, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officers, and Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, age limit and other recruitment details here. Application steps can also be checked here. For more information, candidates are free to go to the official website www.upsconline.nic.in

Here is how to apply for UPSC various recruitment posts

Candidates will have to go to the official website www.upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’ link

Candidates should then click on ‘Apply Now’ link against the post of their choice

Read the important instructions and Click ‘Next’

User login page will appear, click on ‘New Registration’

Get yourself registered and log in again

Fill in the details, upload the necessary documents and click on submit

Check UPSC vacancy details here

74 Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics) posts

54 Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex) posts

29 Assistant Engineers Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition) posts

17 Junior Time Scale (Group A) posts

9 Administrative Officers in Geological Survey of India

2 vacancies for Assistant Commissioner (crops) posts

1 Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Rachna Sharir)

1 Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Maulik Siddhanta evum Samhita) posts.

UPSC Recruitment: Eligibility

Master’s Degree in Agricultural Economics or Agricultural Extension or Agronomy or Entomology or Nematology or Genetics and Plant Breeding or Agriculture Botany or Plant Biotechnology or Plant Pathology or Plant Physiology or Seed Science and Technology or Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry OR Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

EXPERIENCE: For Master’s Degree Holders- Three years experience in the area of production and productivity in food or cash crops, e.g., rice or wheat or pulse or millet or sugarcane or cotton or jute or oilseeds in a Central Government or State Government office or Public Sector Undertaking or autonomous body or any recognized institution.

EXPERIENCE: For Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Engineering Holders: Four years experience in the area of production and productivity in food or cash crops, e.g., rice or wheat or pulse or millet or sugarcane or cotton or jute or oilseeds in a Central Government or State Government office or Public Sector Undertaking or autonomous body or any recognized institution.

Candidates can check the recruitment details by clicking here