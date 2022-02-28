UPSC Recruitment 2022 For SO English Consultant Posts, Check Vacancy Details Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
UPSC SO English consultant recruitment: Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from the Central Govt. servants who have retired or will retire by March 31, 2022 as Section Officers. Employees who will be retiring at equivalent-level from any Ministry/ Department or its attached/ subordinate offices will also be considered. Interested candidates after checking the eligibility should submit their application in the prescribed proforma in sealed cover. On the top of cover they should write “Application for engagement as Consultant (Section Officer Level) on contract basis in UPSC”. Here is all you need to know about it.
Official notification reads, “No Extension will be granted beyond the age of 65 years.”
The engagement will be purely on contract basis. Application received in response to this advertisement will be shortlisted on the basis of experience and qualification of applicants. Consultants will be selected from shortlisted candidates. The official notification reads, “UPSC reserves the right to reject any application without mentioning any reason.”
Guidelines for the submission of the application The duly completed application in prescribed proforma should be submitted so as to reach the office latest by 21/03/2022. Any application received after the above date will not be entertained.
Applications should be sent to UNDER SECRETARY (ADMN.), R.No. 22, ANNEXE BUILDING UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION, DHOLPUR HOUSE, SHAHJAHAN ROAD, NEW DELHI – 110069