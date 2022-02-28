UPSC Recruitment 2022 For SO English Consultant Posts, Check Vacancy Details Here

UPSC SO English consultant recruitment: Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications from the Central Govt. servants who have retired or will retire by March 31, 2022 as Section Officers. Employees who will be retiring at equivalent-level from any Ministry/ Department or its attached/ subordinate offices will also be considered. Interested candidates after checking the eligibility should submit their application in the prescribed proforma in sealed cover. On the top of cover they should write “Application for engagement as Consultant (Section Officer Level) on contract basis in UPSC”. Here is all you need to know about it.

UPSC SO english consultant vacancy 2022: Check important dates

Under this UPSC Recruitment, applications are being invited from February 28, 2022

The deadline to fill applications ends on March 21, 2022

UPSC Recruitment: Eligibility

SO Level Consultants Should not have attained the age of 62 years

Candiadtes should have retired as Section Officer or equivalent level from any Ministry/ Department or its attached or subordinate offices of Central Govt

They should have sound knowledge of Service Rules, Regulations, Noting & Drafting

Should also have working knowledge of computer application required in day to day functioning of office.

Check recruitment details here

Candidates will be engaged initially for a period upto 31.03.2023

It can be extended/curtailed depending upon the performance of the Consultant or functional requirement of the Office.

Official notification reads, “No Extension will be granted beyond the age of 65 years.”

The engagement will be purely on contract basis. Application received in response to this advertisement will be shortlisted on the basis of experience and qualification of applicants. Consultants will be selected from shortlisted candidates. The official notification reads, “UPSC reserves the right to reject any application without mentioning any reason.”

Guidelines for the submission of the application The duly completed application in prescribed proforma should be submitted so as to reach the office latest by 21/03/2022. Any application received after the above date will not be entertained.

The application should be submitted with the following documents:

Copy of retirement notification Copy of PPO Copy of Last Pay Certificate Copy of ID card – in case will be retiring by last date of receiving application Copy of PAN card and AADHAR card- mandatory Copy of last two years’ APARs