UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Open For Engineer, Mining And Scientist Officer Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for Asst Executive Engineer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 posts will be filled in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Mining Geologist: 21 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer: 2 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Essential Qualification

Scientific Officer : Master’s Degree in Physics or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Chemical Engineering or Degree in Textile Technology or Degree in Rubber Technology or Degree in Plastic Technology or Degree in Polymer and Rubber Technology or Degree in Chemical Technology from a recognized University or institute.

: Master’s Degree in Physics or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Chemical Engineering or Degree in Textile Technology or Degree in Rubber Technology or Degree in Plastic Technology or Degree in Polymer and Rubber Technology or Degree in Chemical Technology from a recognized University or institute. Assistant Mining Geologist: Masters Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a Recognised University or Institution.

Masters Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a Recognised University or Institution. Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or *equivalent. *AMIE (Section A & B) of the Institution of Engineers (India). (Civil).

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Exam Dates Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ora website June 30, 2022. Deadline for printing fully completed online applications July 1, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash at any SBI branch or by using the SBI's net banking facility or a visa/master credit/debit card.

There is no fee for candidates who are SC/ST/PwBD/Women from any community.

UPSC Engineer Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link on the homepage

Step 3: Now, complete the registration process and fill the application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee to proceed with the

Step 5: Then, take a printout of the application form for future needs

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)