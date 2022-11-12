Last Updated:

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 160 Lecturer & Other Posts; Know How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission is recruiting for various posts, candidates can apply by visiting upsc.gov.in.

Written By
Amrit Burman
UPSC Recruitment 2022

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for lecturers and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to submit the application form is December 1, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 160 posts in the organisation will be filled. Eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is advised that candidates must check the detailed UPSC Recruitment Notice before applying for the posts.

UPSC Recruitment Notification - Click Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Senior Agricultural Engineer: 7 posts
  • Agricultural Engineer: 1 Post
  • Assistant Director: 13 Posts
  • Assistant Chemist: 1 Post
  • Assistant Hydrogeologist: 70 Posts
  • Junior Time Scale: 29 Posts
  • Assistant Chemist: 6 Posts
  • Assistant Geologist: 9 Posts
  • Assistant Geophysicist: 1 Post
  • Assistant Chemist: 14 Posts
  • Lecturer: 9 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

  • Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 25 only, by using SBI's net banking facility, or by using a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PWD, or female candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • Senior Agricultural Engineer: 40 years
  • Agricultural Engineer: 33 years
  • Assistant Director: 30 years
  • Assistant Chemist: 30 years
  • Assistant Hydrogeologist: 30 years
  • Junior Time Scale: 35 years
  • Assistant Geologist: 30 years
  • Assistant Geophysicist: 30 years
  • Lecturer: 35 years

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, upsc.gov.in, and go to "Recruitment Advertisements."
  • Step 2: Then, click on the "Advertisement No.21-2022" option.
  • Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents.
  • Step 5: Finally, submit your application form.
  • Step 6: Finally, print out the application form for future reference.

Other Details

  • Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview or by recruitment test. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)

READ | UPSC launches mobile app for accessing examination, recruitment-related information
READ | SC reprimands Nagaland govt over extension given to DGP, asks it to send fresh names to UPSC
READ | UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2023 schedule released; Check important dates here
READ | UPSC CMS Final Result 2021 released; Here’s a direct link to check scores
COMMENT