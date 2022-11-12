UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 160 Lecturer & Other Posts; Know How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for lecturers and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to submit the application form is December 1, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 160 posts in the organisation will be filled. Eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is advised that candidates must check the detailed UPSC Recruitment Notice before applying for the posts.

UPSC Recruitment Notification - Click Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior Agricultural Engineer: 7 posts

Agricultural Engineer: 1 Post

Assistant Director: 13 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 1 Post

Assistant Hydrogeologist: 70 Posts

Junior Time Scale: 29 Posts

Assistant Chemist: 6 Posts

Assistant Geologist: 9 Posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 1 Post

Assistant Chemist: 14 Posts

Lecturer: 9 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 25 only, by using SBI's net banking facility, or by using a Visa or Mastercard credit or debit card. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PWD, or female candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Senior Agricultural Engineer: 40 years

Agricultural Engineer: 33 years

Assistant Director: 30 years

Assistant Chemist: 30 years

Assistant Hydrogeologist: 30 years

Junior Time Scale: 35 years

Assistant Geologist: 30 years

Assistant Geophysicist: 30 years

Lecturer: 35 years

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, upsc.gov.in, and go to "Recruitment Advertisements."

Step 2: Then, click on the "Advertisement No.21-2022" option.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Finally, submit your application form.

Step 6: Finally, print out the application form for future reference.

Other Details

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview or by recruitment test. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)