UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 160 Lecturer & Other Posts; Know How To Apply

Image: Shutterstock/Representative
UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates for lecturers and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to submit the application form is December 1, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 160 posts in the organisation will be filled. Eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is advised that candidates must check the detailed UPSC Recruitment Notice before applying for the posts.