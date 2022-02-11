UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 32 Various Posts; Check How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission has invited online applications from candidates to apply for various posts in the organization. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: upsc.gov.in. The online application process will end on March 3, 2022, and the deadline for printing a completely submitted online application is March 4, 2022. Through this recruitment process, a total of 32 posts will be filled in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (History), Integrated Headquarters (Directorate of Civilian Personnel), Ministry of Defense (Navy). Stores Officer, Defence (Navy) (UR-01) (PwBD-01) - 1 Post

Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Defence Research and Development, Ministry of Defence (SC-01, OBC-02, EWS-01, UR-07) (PwBD-01) - 11 Posts

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence), Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines (SC-02, OBC-03, EWS-01, UR-08) (PwBD-04) - 14 Posts

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Agad Tantra aevum Vidhi Vaidyak, AYUSH Directorate, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (UR-01) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Dravya Guna, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of the NCT of Delhi (UR-01) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Prasuti Tantra evum Stri Roga, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of the NCT of Delhi (SC-01, UR-01) - 2 Posts

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Ras Shastra evum Bhaishajya Kalpana, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of NCT of Delhi (OBC-01, UR-01) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Shalakya Tantra, Directorate of AYUSH, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of the NCT of Delhi (OBC-01) - 1 Post

UPSC Vacancy 2022: Eligibility criteria, age limit, and payscale for various posts are different. It is recommended that candidates must read the UPSC Recruitment Advertisement before applying for the posts. Here's the direct link to check UPSC Recruitment Notification. Check the online website for fresh updates and more information.

