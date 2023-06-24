UPSC Recruitment 2023: 261 Vacancies On Offer For Junior Translator, Engineers, & Others

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of junior translators, air safety officers, public prosecutors, and other posts. There are a total of 261 vacancies. The online application window is open. The last date to apply is July 13. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancy

Air Worthiness Officer: 80 posts

Air Safety Officer: 44 posts

Livestock Officer: 6 posts

Junior Scientific Officer: 5 posts

Public Prosecutor: 23 posts

Junior Translation Officer: 86 posts

Assistant Engineer: 3 posts

Assistant Survey Officer: 7 posts

Principal Officer: 1 post

Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the required minimum educational qualification, experience, and age limit in the official notification. Click here to read the official notification.

Direct link to apply online.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.