UPSC Recruitment 2023: 261 Vacancies On Offer For Junior Translator, Engineers, & Others

UPSC has released the official notification for the recruitment of junior translators, air safety officers, public prosecutors, and other posts.

Nandini Verma
UPSC Recruitment

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of junior translators, air safety officers, public prosecutors, and other posts. There are a total of 261 vacancies. The online application window is open. The last date to apply is July 13. Aspirants can apply online at upsc.gov.in. 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancy

  • Air Worthiness Officer: 80 posts
  • Air Safety Officer: 44 posts
  • Livestock Officer: 6 posts
  • Junior Scientific Officer: 5 posts
  • Public Prosecutor: 23 posts
  • Junior Translation Officer: 86 posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 3 posts
  • Assistant Survey Officer: 7 posts
  • Principal Officer: 1 post
  • Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the required minimum educational qualification, experience, and age limit in the official notification. Click here to read the official notification

Direct link to apply online.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

