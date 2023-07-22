UPSC Recruitment 2023: 56 Vacancies For Aeronautical Officer And Other Posts On Offer

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 56 vacancies for aeronautical officers and various other posts. The details of vacancies and posts have been mentioned below. Aspirants can apply online on or before August 10.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Details of vacancies

Aeronautical Officer: 26 posts

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 1 post

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 20 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts

Assistant Geophysicist: 2 posts

Total - 56 vacancies.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Aeronautical Officer: Degree in Aeronautical or Electrical or Electronics or Mechanical or Metallurgical Engineering from a recognized University. Two years experience in aircraft design and development including aircraft electrical or electronics or mechanical systems or airworthiness engineering.

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: Degree in Engineering in Civil or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Masters Degree in Mathematics or Geography or Geophysics or Computer Applications or Computer Science or Information Technology OR Pass in the final examination of the institution of surveyors in sub-division.

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or institution. Three years of experience in administration or establishment or accounts work.

Scientist ‘B’ in Botanical Survey of India- Master’s Degree in Science in the required Discipline (i.e. Botany/Horticulture/Organic Chemistry) from a recognized University or equivalent.

Assistant Geophysicist in Geological Survey of India- Master’s Degree in Physics or Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute; OR BE or AMIE in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute.

