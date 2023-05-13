Last Updated:

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 285 Vacancies For Medical Officer And Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification out for 285 vacancies for various posts. Out of the total 285 vacancies, 234 are for medical officer posts.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
UPSC Recruitment 2023

Image: Shutterstock


UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment against 285 vacancies for various posts. Out of the total 285 vacancies, 234 are for medical officer posts. Aspirants can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is June 1. The vacancies are notified under advertisement number 09/2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer: 234 posts
  • Senior Farm Manager: 1 post
  • Cabin Safety Inspector: 20 posts
  • Head Librarian: 1 post
  • Scientist - ‘B’: 7 posts
  • Specialist Grade III: 13 posts
  • Assistant Chemist: 3 posts
  • Assistant Labour Commissioner: 1 post
  • General Duty Medical Officer: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For Medical Officer Posts: The candidates should have a recognized MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule (Other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. For other posts, candidates must read the official notification.

Click here to read  UPSC Recruitment Notification 2023

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

