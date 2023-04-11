Last Updated:

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For Junior Engineer And Other Posts, Check Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2023: UPSC has invited online applications for recruitment for various posts including junior engineer, public prosecutor, architect etc.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
upsc je recruitment 2023

Image: Pexels


UPSC JE Recruitment 2022 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment for various posts including junior engineer, public prosecutor, research officer and others. The online application process began on April 8. The last date to apply is April 27. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsconline.nic.in. 

These positions are vacant in various departments and ministries including the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, Central Bureau of Investigation, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and others. 

Read UPSC Recruitment Notification 2023

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush-01
  • Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush -01
  • Assistant Director Ministry of Civil Aviation-16
  •  Assistant Director in Serious Fraud Investigation Office-01
  •  Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation-48
  •  Junior Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation-58
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation-20
  • Assistant Architect in the Office of Chief Architect-01
  • Total Posts-146

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Required Educational Qualification

Junior Engineer- Diploma or Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush- Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree of Naturopathy and a Yogic Science Degree of five and a half years duration from a recognized University or Institute or Post-graduate Degree in Naturopathy from a recognized University or Institute. 


Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush -(i) Candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in Yoga from a recognized University or Institute. and Post-graduate Degree in Yoga from a recognized University or Institute

Assistant Director Ministry of Civil Aviation- Candidates should have a degree in law from a recognized university; and seven years of working experience in dealing with legal aspects of Civil Aviation.

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO- Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s in Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s in Commerce or Bachelor’s in Law

Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation- Degree in Law from a recognized University. (B) EXPERIENCE: Seven years’ practice at the Bar in conducting criminal cases

Assistant Architect in the Office of Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning - Degree in Architecture or an equivalent diploma from a recognized University /Institution or equivalent. (ii) Should be registered with the Council of Architecture. (B) EXPERIENCE: Two years experience under a Registered Architect.

