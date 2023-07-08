UPSC Recruitment: 71 Vacancies On Offer For Deputy Architect, Legal Officers And Others

Union Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification against 71 vacancies for various posts. Candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 27. Check details of vacancies here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Legal Officer: 2 posts

Scientific Officer: 1 post

Deputy Architect: 53 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts

Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts

Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts

Director General: 1 post

Administrative Officer: 3 posts

Total - 71 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

Legal Officer: Degree in law from a recognized university and three years experience in the field of Legal Practice.

Deputy Architect: Candidate should have a degree in Architecture of recognized University or Institution. (ii) Be registered as Architect with the Council of Architecture under Architect Act 1972(20 of 1972).

For eligibility criteria for other posts, click here and read the official advertisement.

Application fees

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.