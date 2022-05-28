UPSC Recruitment: Apply For 161 Vice- Principal, Mineral Officer, Master, & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission is recruiting eligible candidates for Vice- Principal, Drug Inspector, Master, Mineral Officer, Assistant Shipping Master, and Assistant Director, Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing), and other posts. According to the notice, the last date to apply for the posts is till June 16, 2022. Through this recruitment process, the Union Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 161 posts in the organization. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. It is to be noted that the last date for printing of online application is till June 17, 2022.

Events Date Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website June 16, 2022 The last date for printing of completely submitted online application June 17, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Drug Inspector - 3 Posts

Assistant Keeper - 1 Post

Master - 1 Post

Mineral Officer - 20 Posts

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director - 20 Posts

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - 2 Posts

Vice-Principal- 131 Posts

Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Drug Inspector - Bachelors Degree in relevant subject.

- Bachelors Degree in relevant subject. Assistant Keeper - Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or Institute; Diploma in Museology from a recognized University or Institute.

- Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or Institute; Diploma in Museology from a recognized University or Institute. Master - Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University; Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution

- Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University; Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution Mineral Officer - Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Economics or Bachelor’s Degree in Mining

- Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Economics or Bachelor’s Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director -Degree of a recognised University or equivalent

-Degree of a recognised University or equivalent Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - Degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute; OR Post Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Processing from a recognised University or Institute;

(Textile Processing) - Degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute; OR Post Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Processing from a recognised University or Institute; Vice-Principal - Master’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute; Bachelor of Education from a recognized university

- Master’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute; Bachelor of Education from a recognized university Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. M.D.( Social & Preventive Medicine)/ M.D.( Community Medicine) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.

Age Limit

Drug Inspector - 30 years

Assistant Keeper - 30 years

Master - 38 years

Mineral Officer - 30 years

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director -30 years

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - 40* years for SCs and 38* years for OBCs

Vice-Principal-35 years

Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - 55*

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

UPSC Vacancy | Official Notice

(Image: PTI/ Representative)