UPSC Recruitment: Apply For 78 Junior Mining Geologist & Other Posts; Check Direct Link

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding recruitment for junior mining geologists and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website of UPSC (upsc.gov.in). The last date to apply for the posts is January 27, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 78 posts will be filled in the organization.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is suggested that candidates must go through the official recruitment notification to know all the details about UPSC recruitment - UPSC Recruitment Notification.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Application fees

To apply for the UPSC Recruitment candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 by remitting the money to any branch of SBI by cash or by using the SBI net banking or by using a visa/master credit/debit card.

SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community are exempted to pay the application fees.

UPSC recruitment 2021: Check UPSC Vacancy details

Assistant Editor (Oriya) - 1 Post

Assistant Director (Cost)- 16 Posts

Economic Officer - 4 Posts

Administrative Officer - 1 Post

Mechanical Marine Engineer - 1 Post

Lecturer - 4 Posts

Scientist ‘B’(Documents) - 2 Posts

Chemist - 5 Posts

Junior Mining Geologist - 36 Posts

Research Officer - 1 Post

Assistant Professor - 7 Posts

UPSC Recruitment: Here's how to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for UPSC recruitment 2022candidates need to visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage click on the link that reads, “

ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS ”

” Step 3: Now click on “ Apply Now ” option and select the post.

” option and select the post. Step 4: Register and apply for the vacancy

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a print for future reference

