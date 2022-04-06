UPSC Releases CMS, IES & ISS Notifications 2022, Registration Begins At Upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Notification: Union Public Service Commission has released the Combined Medical Services Examination, UPSC CMS 2022, and UPSC IES/ISS 2022 notification on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. With notification being released, the registration has been started for all the exams. UPSC CMS 2022 registrations for both exams will end on April 26, 2022. Interested candidates who want to apply for any of the above-mentioned exams can apply by following the steps mentioned below. The official notification has been released on the official website upsc.gov.in and can be checked by clicking on the direct link attached below.

UPSC notification: Direct links

Here is the direct link to check official notification of ISS and IES

Here is the direct link to check the notification of CMS 2022

UPSC IES ISS 2022: Check important dates here

UPSC ISS and IES notification has been released on April 6, 2022

Registration has been started on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on April 26, 2022

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination 2022 will begin on June 26, 2022. The exam will be conducted for a total of three days.

UPSC combined medical services notification: Check important dates here

UPSC CMS notification has been released on April 6, 2022

Registration for the same has been started on April 6, 2022

The deadline to apply for CMS is April 26, 2022

UPSC CMS exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022

UPSC exams 2022: Check eligibility here

Here is the direct link to check eligibility for CMS exam

Here is the direct link to check eligibility for UPSC IES, ISS 2022

Follow these steps to apply for UPSC CMS 2022

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official UPSC Online website- upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC.”

In the “Combined Medical Services Exam” row, candidates should click on the links given under Part 1 Registration.

In the next step, candidates will have to fill in the details, attach their photo ID and select centres and pay the application fees.

Post completing Part 1, candidates will receive a registration ID. Post receiving the same, they should fill in Part 2 of the registration.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take its printout for future reference

UPSC IES/ISS 2022: Here is how to apply