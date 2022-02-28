UPSC Releases Notice About Civil Service Prelims Exam 2022; Check Full Details Here

UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notice regarding the selection of examination centres for candidates slated to appear in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022. Candidates can submit their choice of centre for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 before the application process ends. As per the notice, the commission has scheduled the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 [including the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2022] to be conducted on June 20, 2022 (Sunday) all across India.

UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2022

As the Commission has recently decided to operate two additional centres at Dharamshala and Mandi in the state of for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022, the Commission has now decided to give an opportunity to the applicants for these two exams to submit their revised choice of centre. Notably, candidates' requests for change in their centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the centres for accommodating the candidates. The candidates must take note that the window for submitting the revised choice of centres will be open only in two phases, i.e., from March 3 to March 7, 2022 (06.00 PM) and from March 10 to March 14, 2022 (06.00 PM). The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of centres for the above examination if required.

Candidates should also note that the requests for change in the centres will be based on a "first-apply, first allotted" basis, and once the examination centre is full, the option to further select will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. Candidates will then have to choose a centre from the remaining ones. All those candidates who have applied for the UPSC CSE Recruitment 2022 Exam are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible.

