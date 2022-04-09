UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link

UPSSSC Admit Card 2022: The admit card for the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). All those candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. As per the latest notification, the UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer examination will now be held on Sunday, April 16 from 10 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

Official Notice

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1477 junior engineer, computer, and foreman posts will be filled in the organization. Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Paryagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi are among the 8 centers where the examination will be administrated. The online applications process was open from October 30 to November 30, 2018. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to start on April 3, but the Commission postponed them due to unavoidable circumstances.

Here's how to download the UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card

Step 1: To download the UPSSSC 2018 Combined Sub Engineer admit card, candidates need to visit the official website: upssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2018."

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Check and download your hall ticket.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

Here's direct link to download UPSSSC Admit Card - CLICK HERE