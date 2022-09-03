UPSSSC Answer Key For Assistant Boring Technician Out; Here's Direct Link

The final answer key for the written examination conducted for Assistant Boring Technician posts have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates can now check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 486 Assistant Boring Technician posts will be filled in the organisation. The written examination for the post of assistant boring technician was held on July 3, 2022, and the answer key have now been released for all Series A, B, C, D, E, F, and G.

The official notice released by the UPSSSC read, "Accordingly, all the candidates related to the advertisement in question are hereby informed that the final answer key of the eight series A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H of the question paper related to the written examination completed on 03-07-2022. The Commission has been uploaded on the website http://upsssc.gov.in for the perusal of the candidates."



UPSSSC answer key 2022: Here’s how to check UPSSSC answer key

Step 1: To check the UPSSSC Answer Key 2022, candidates need to visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the answer key link for the Assistant Boring Technician Exam 2019.

Step 3: A new page would appear on the screen automatically.

Step 4: The final answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the answer key.

Here's direct link to check the answer key - Click Here

