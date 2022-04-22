UPSSSC Calendar 2022 Released, Check Lekhpal & Other Important Exam Dates Here

UPSSSC Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee, also known as UPSSSC has announced the exam calendar for the year 2022. The exam calendar has been uploaded on the official website upsssc.gov.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The schedule highlights that the Health Worker (Female) main exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022. The schedule also mentions that the Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad (Sanyukt Samvarg) Pratiyogitatmak Pariksha 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on May 22, 2022.

UPSSSC Calendar 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of Upsssc at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Then on the homepage, look for Notice Board section

Step 3: Then click on the latest link

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where PDF file will be opened

Step 5: The PDF will have all the details and candidates should download the same

UPSSSC Calendar Highlights

Health Worker Female main exam will be conducted on May 8, 2022

Mandi Parishad various post exam will be conducted on May 22, 2022

The assistant statistical officer and assistant research officer exam will be conducted on May 22, 2022

State lekhpal revenue accountant main exam will be conducted on Jule 19, 2022

Supply inspector and lower assistant main exam to be conducted on June 29, 2022

Assistant boring technician exam to be conducted on July 3, 2022

Instructormain exam to be conducted on July 17, 2022

Combined technical services exam to be conducted on August 7, 2022

Forest guard and wildlife conservator officer exam on August 21, 2022

UPSSSC PET exam 2022 on September 18, 2022

UPSSSC PET exam 2022 on September 18, 2022 Gram Vikas Adhikari VDO re exam date has not been announced yet

All the candidates who have got themselves registered for any of the exams can check the exam dates above. The Commission has also released the DV schedule for Lower Subordinate Examination. Notification highlights that the DV will be conducted from May 11 to 26, 2022. A total of 1861 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. The Combined Competitive Lower Subordinate exam is being conducted by UPSSSC to fill 672 vacancies. For more details, they are advised to go to the official website.