UPSSSC Combined Junior Asst Mains Registration Begins On Nov 21; Here's How To Register

The online application process for the combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 examination will be started by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on November 21. All those candidates, who are interested in applying for the Junior Assistant Main Examination, can register for the main examination by visiting upsssc.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date for candidates to submit the application form is December 14, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to register for UPSSC Junior Assistant Main Exam.

UPSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,262 vacancies will be filled, of which 1,148 are for the Junior Assistant in Health and Family Welfare and 114 are for the Junior Assistant in Industry and Enterprise.

UPSSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 40 years are eligible to apply for the UPSSC Junior Assistant posts.

UPSSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 25 for all categories.

UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register for the UPSSSC combined junior assistant mains, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Notification/Advertisement tab.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Then, upload all the required details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to submit the application form.

Step 6: Then, take a print of the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

