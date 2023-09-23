UPSSSC Increases Vacancies For Junior Assistant, Clerk, Steno Posts Up To 5512; Apply Now

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has increased the number of vacancies for junior assistant, clerk and assistant level 3. The number of vacancies which was earlier 3831 has been increased up to 5512. The Commission has added 1518 vacancies for junior assistant/ stenographer cum clerk posts and 163 vacancies for junior clerk posts under special selection list. Hence, a total of 1681 vacancies have been added to the recruitment drive. Out of 5512 vacancies, 5286 is for general selection and 226 for special selection.

Click here for notice.

The online applications for the recruitment is currently underway. The window opened on September 12 and will close on October 3. The application form link will be available on the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the main examination on the basis of their Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2022). The online registration fee for applicants belonging to the unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) is ₹25.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be aged between 18 years and 40 years for unreserved category candidates. Relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates has been provided. Check the official notification for more details.

How to apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2023

Go to the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “Advertisement No.-08-Examination/2023, Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and Assistant Level- III. Advertisement of Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)/07”

Login using your PET 2022 registration number

Fill out the application form properly

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit.