UPSSSC JE Admit Card Released For Dec 19 Exam, Checks Steps To Download Hall Tickets

UPSSSC JE admit card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the admit cards for Junior engineer and Deputy Architect exam. The hall tickets have been released for the exam that is scheduled to be conducted on December 19, 2021. The admit cards can be accessed on the official website upsssc.gov.in. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry a printout of admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter exam hall. All those candidates who got themselves registered to take the exam can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same.

UPSSSC 2021 JE Exam Details

The official notification reads that the written exam will be conducted in offline mode in Lucknow. The exam will be conducted in two shifts and the details have been mentioned on admit cards. The first shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm. Candidates, as well as staff members present at the exam centre, will have to follow the COVID guidelines like wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distance.

UPSSSC admit card 2021: Here's how to download

In the first step, candidates will have to go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission upsssc.gov.in.

On the homepage go to the ‘PET 2021 Announcement’ link and then click on hall tickets link

Candidates will then have to enter the login credentials like registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code to complete the process

Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen. Candidates should download the admit card and also take a printout for future reference.

As mentioned above, candidates will have to carry the admit card to exam centre. Applicants must read all the instructions related to the exam and the further recruitment process. They are advised to a check on the official website to get more updates on the UPSSSC Junior Engineer exam 2021